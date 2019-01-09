Sylvia “Darlene” Harper Felton, age 61, of Mill Creek, passed from this life Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, surrounded by loved ones.

Born July 6, 1957, in Elkins, she was a daughter of Howard Hampton Harper and Evelyn “Sis” Defibaugh Harper.

Darlene was married to Steven “Steve” Michael Felton.

She was a 1975 graduate of Elkins High School and obtained an Associate’s Degree from Wesleyan College. She was the owner and operator of Felton’s Tax Service for 35 years.

Darlene was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She was a second mother and grandmother to any child who came in contact with her child or grandchildren. She spent her life in service of her family, friends and community. She made a life of always putting others before herself. She had been a member of the Tygarts Valley Athletic Boosters, Randolph County Board of Education, Tygart Valley Fairs and Festivals, and the United Methodist Women. She was an avid supporter of Tyrand Ministries and her community.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dexter and Gertrude Defibaugh and Silvia and Carney Harper.

In addition to her parents and husband, those left to cherish her memory are her beloved son, Scott Murphy Felton, of Dailey; two grandchildren, Adley Taylor Felton and Zebulun “Zeb” Harper Felton, both of Dailey; four siblings, Chuck Harper, Methilda Shifflett, and husband, Don, Greg Harper, and wife, Barbara, David Harper, and wife, Macel, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held December 27 at Randolph Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Coffman officiating. Burial was in Harper Family Cemetery in Harman.