Susan Sharp

The Lord has taken another angel home. Susan Louise Kelley Sharp, 60, of Hambleton, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born August 16, 1960, in Alexandria, Virginia, she was a daughter of Delores Kelley and the late Leon Kelly.

Susan worked as a nurse’s aide for six years at Cuppett Weeks and Dennett Road Nursing homes in Oakland, Maryland. While living in Mt. Storm, Susan was active with the Mt. Storm Volunteer Fire Department as an EMT for nine years.

While living in Pocahontas County, Susan, Dave and son, Bobby, sponsored holiday parties and Christmas for the Kids of the community.

Susan was active in the Cass Volunteer Fire Department; was a CPR instructor and member of the Pocahontas County Search and Rescue Team. She also worked four years as an Event Coordinator at Snowshoe.

Susan was a member of the Leadmine United Methodist Church and Leadmine CERT. She loved to crochet and spend time with loved ones, and she treated everyone as family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Paul “Skippy” Kelley.

In addition to her mother, Susan is survived by her loving husband, David Ison Sharp, whom she married on March 29, 1980; one son, Robert Andrew Sharp, and wife, Shelly, of Zanesville, Ohio; sisters, Sharon Cassidy, Rebecca (Joseph) Haddix, of Leadmine, and Me- lissa (Lee) Kelley, of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Marika Vineyard, Monataya Matheney and Brody Yerian; great-grandchildren, Aira-bella Grace and Creed Channing; nieces and nephews, Paul, Jr., Amanda and Chris Cassidy, Kim, Anna and Ava Wilmoth, Beth Puffenburger, Tristin, Andrew and Kinley, Jonathan (Jennifer) Rosier, Trey and Morgan Key, Jenna (Brent) Kidwell and Ember, Hailee Haddix and Wyatt, Bentley Haddix, Logan (Hannah) Evans, Annabeth, Payton and Paislee Evans; and her loving boxer, JJ, who stayed by her side.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home in Davis is honored to be serving the Sharp family.