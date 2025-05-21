Rita Taylor

Contributing Writer

Snowshoe Mountain Resort hosted 120 students from Nature’s Mountain Classroom on a rainy Tuesday.

“It might be storming outside today, but we still had fun in here!” Tracey Valach exclaimed to the kids

Valach is the Founder and Director of this wonderful program. The program’s mission is “To foster a love of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, through outdoor recreation and experiential learning opportunities; To foster and promote the health of the whole child through physical activity, mental health promotion and nutritional education.”

The kindergarten and first grade students from Marlinton, Hillsboro and Green Bank Elementary schools visited Snowshoe and enjoyed a full day of activities despite the harsh weather. There were so many things to do and see. The children were divided into groups and group stations were set up on the lower level of Snowshoe Mountain Lodge.

Mike and Mary Sue Burns provided Appalachian String musical entertainment. Their acoustic instruments and uplifting tunes gave everybody a warm, fun feeling.

As the kids rotated throughout the day to each station, new and interesting things awaited them in each class.

An obstacle course to keep the children active was set up by Pocahontas County Parks and Recreation. Ms. Gandy provided a paper gluing and hand painted impressions station. Each child’s creation was put together to make pictures to take home and to incorporate into a future quilt. Mr. Britt from Greenbrier Bees taught the students about the honeybee and Snowshoe volunteers gave out samples of the unbelievably delicious honey to the children.

The children also enjoyed an indoor bike path. The Snowshoe Cheat Mountain Salamanders joined in on the fun with their coach, Hunter Skalkeas.

Pocahontas County Libraries personnel read and played with the children. The children enjoyed reading a new book titled “Country Roads.” The Snowshoe Foundation provided each student with a copy of the book to take home.

Students, teachers, volunteers, staff, family and friends worked together to make the Snowshoe adventure a wonderful and memorable day.