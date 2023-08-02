Steven L. Adkison, 49, of Marlinton, departed his earthy life Sunday, June 11, 2023.

He was born September 1, 1973 in Ronceverte.

He joined the U. S. Army following graduation from Greenbrier East High School.

Steven was very athletic and played sports at Renick Junior High and Greenbrier East High School.

He was an avid hunter. He loved to hunt deer, but his passion was turkey hunting.

He enjoyed playing basketball with the underprivileged kids in town.

Steven will always be loved and remembered.

He is survived by his mother, Debra Windon, of Summersville; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Per his wishes, there was no service.