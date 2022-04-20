Stephanie Jean Brockway, 37, of Covington, Virginia, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Alleghany Regional Hospital in Low Moore, Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with military honors. In keeping with her wishes the body will be cremated.

The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Lantz Funeral Home online at Lantzfuneralhome.com

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com