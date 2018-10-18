Customer Appreciation event Friday, October 26.

The Slaty Fork Post Office will reopen Monday, October 22, following necessary renovations.

The newly remodeled post office will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

To show appreciation to the community for its patience and support during the repair process, patrons are asked to come by the facility Friday, October 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a “Reopening and Customer Appreciation Day” event.



For questions related to this event or any of the USPS products and services, please contact the Slaty Fork Post Office at 304-572-1221.

The employees of the Slaty Fork Post Office look forward to meeting with and serving customers on this special day.



