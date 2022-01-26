<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Obit.-smith.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="259" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85013" \/>\r\n\r\nSidney Conrad Smith, age 88, a resident of Pocahontas County for more than 50 years, and an Elkins resident for the past 10 years, departed this life Sunday evening, January 23, 2022, in Elkins.\r\n\r\nBorn January 23, 1933, in Huttonsville, he was a son of the late Joe and Gladys Reda. \r\n\r\nA graduate of Tygarts Valley High School and D&E College of Engineering, he served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958 and was stationed in Korea. After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked for 41 years at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory as a Civil Engineer. He was an avid golfer. He loved his family and was a parishioner of St. Brendon\u2019s Church in Elkins.\r\n\r\nSidney was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joan; brother, Ray Smith; and sister, Janet Reda Williams. \r\n \r\nHe is survived by three sons, Mike Smith, and wife, Rose, of St Louis, Missouri, Conrad Smith, of Elkins, Patrick Smith, and wife, Maryellen, of Elkins; daughter, Debra Sharp, and husband, Ron, of New Hope, Virginia; sister, Carol Reda Kyle, of Mill Creek; seven grandchildren, Sean, Benjamin, Emily, Joseph, Mary Beth, Jacob and Abby; and four great-grandchildren, Rhett, Axl, Caroline and Miya.\r\n\r\nFuneral arrangements are being made at Lohr & Barb Funeral Home in Elkins. www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com
