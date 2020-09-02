  • Headline News

    • Sharp Military Brothers Bridge Dedicated

    September 2, 2020
    On a recent, rainy Saturday, Delegate Bill Hartman, the Pocahontas County Honor Corps and Sharp family members and friends gathered for a ceremony to officially name the bridge over Stony Creek, the Sharp Military Brothers Bridge. C. Slagle Photo

    House of Delegates member Bill Hartman recently presided over a ceremony officially naming the bridge over Stony Creek the Sharp Military Brothers Bridge.

    This is the bridge over which the Sharp family traveled going to and from Marlinton from their home at Brownsburg.

    The dedication is the culmination of several years of work, locating all eight of the brothers’ military discharges and getting the information to Hartman who introduced the resolution to the West Virginia Legislature nearly two years ago. This may be a record – eight brothers in military service.

    Rick Wooddell, Commander of Pocahontas County Honor Corps, read the information from each of the brothers’ DD 214 Military Discharge.

    The Sharp family included their brother, Tom, in this reading because they are as proud of him as they are the eight who served.

    Pocahontas County Honor Corps presented a 21-Gun Salute followed by the playing of Taps.

    United States Military Members in the Family of Charles J. Sharp and Ora Belle Thompson Sharp:

    Jack Arnold Sharp, (died 12/31/10) Active U.S. Army 21 Jan 43

    Military Occupation – Co. B, 7th BN Construction Machine Operator

    Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon

    Continental Service – 2 Years 7 Months, 20 Days

    Foreign Service – 0 Years 5 Months 27 Days – Canada

    Discharge Rank – Sgt.

    Separation Date – 7 Mar 46 – Honorable Discharge

    ~~~

    Earl Milburn Sharp, (died 10/23/06)Active U.S. Army 30 Mar 43

    Battles and Campaigns – Ardennes – Rhineland – Central Europe

    Distinguished Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon

    Discharge Rank – Tec-5 MD

    Separation Date – 30 Dec 45 – Honorable Discharge

    ~~~

    Lew Warwick Sharp, (died 10/4/15) Active U.S. Navy 29 Mar 44

    Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal

    Discharge Rank – Seaman 1/c SV6

    Separation Date – 24 May 46 – Honorable Discharge

    ~~~

    Dempsey Thompson Sharp, died (3/3/19) Active U.S. Navy 24 Oct 44

    Served aboard the USS William Ward Burrors and the USS LST 819 later renamed the USS Hampshire County

    Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, 3 Battle Stars for WW II, 4 Battle Stars for Korean War

    Discharge Rank – Radioman 3/c – Honorable Discharge

    Separation Date 10 Jul 46

    Second Tour of Duty

    Dempsey Thompson Sharp entered U.S. Navy 10 Aug 50

    Discharge Rank – Radio Operator V6

    Separation Date – 15 Oct 51 – Honorable Discharge

    ~~~

    Charles Herbert Sharp, (died 4/26/05) Active U.S. Army 12 Dec 46

    Discharge Rank – Clerk C5

    Separation Date – 11 Dec 2949 – Honorable Discharge

    Charles Herbert Sharp, Active U.S. Air Force 9 Jan 1950

    Discharge Rank – Staff Sgt.

    WW II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal w/1 oak leaf

    Discharge Rank – Tech Sgt. E6 – Retirement

    Separation Date – 3 Sept 68 – Honorable Discharge

    (Note: WW II Victory Medal was extended to the armed forces who served on active duty December 1941 – December 1946.)

    ~~~

    Craig Arthur Sharp entered U.S. Navy 25 Oct 51

    Served aboard the USS Ross

    National Defense Service Ribbon

    Discharge Rank – Sonar Man – Petty Officer 2/C

    Separation Date Active Duty – 21 Oct 55 – Honorable Discharge

    Discharge Inactive Reserve 24 OCT 59

    ~~~

    Donald James Sharp entered U.S. Navy 24 Jul 53

    Served aboard the USS Payette County

    National Defense Service Ribbon

    It is noted Don often scrimmaged with the Navy Football Team.

    Discharge Rank – Radioman Seaman E3

    Separation Date – 9 Jul 56 – Honorable Discharge

    ~~~

    Leslie Douglas Sharp entered U.S. Army 6 June 63

    Serving with Third U.S. Army

    Parachute Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

    Discharge Rank – SPF(T) E4

    Separation Date – 27 May 66 – Honorable Discharge

    The name of this bridge is Sharp Military Brothers Bridge. It is important to the family that they also include another brother.

    Tommy David Sharp was born August 16, 1937. His service was spent on the farm after an injury in the coal mines resulted in his being turned down for active military service. However, Tom was the glue that kept the farm running smoothly with five younger siblings still at home and their father working at Southern States.

    It is noteworthy that Tom was good at sports. He played left guard, right guard, and inside tackle and was named All State in Football in 1954 by the University Selection Committee. He was the first player in Marlinton High School history to be chosen All State.

