Sharp Military Brothers Bridge Dedicated

House of Delegates member Bill Hartman recently presided over a ceremony officially naming the bridge over Stony Creek the Sharp Military Brothers Bridge.

This is the bridge over which the Sharp family traveled going to and from Marlinton from their home at Brownsburg.

The dedication is the culmination of several years of work, locating all eight of the brothers’ military discharges and getting the information to Hartman who introduced the resolution to the West Virginia Legislature nearly two years ago. This may be a record – eight brothers in military service.

Rick Wooddell, Commander of Pocahontas County Honor Corps, read the information from each of the brothers’ DD 214 Military Discharge.

The Sharp family included their brother, Tom, in this reading because they are as proud of him as they are the eight who served.

Pocahontas County Honor Corps presented a 21-Gun Salute followed by the playing of Taps.

United States Military Members in the Family of Charles J. Sharp and Ora Belle Thompson Sharp:

Jack Arnold Sharp, (died 12/31/10) Active U.S. Army 21 Jan 43

Military Occupation – Co. B, 7th BN Construction Machine Operator

Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon

Continental Service – 2 Years 7 Months, 20 Days

Foreign Service – 0 Years 5 Months 27 Days – Canada

Discharge Rank – Sgt.

Separation Date – 7 Mar 46 – Honorable Discharge

~~~

Earl Milburn Sharp, (died 10/23/06)Active U.S. Army 30 Mar 43

Battles and Campaigns – Ardennes – Rhineland – Central Europe

Distinguished Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon

Discharge Rank – Tec-5 MD

Separation Date – 30 Dec 45 – Honorable Discharge

~~~

Lew Warwick Sharp, (died 10/4/15) Active U.S. Navy 29 Mar 44

Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal

Discharge Rank – Seaman 1/c SV6

Separation Date – 24 May 46 – Honorable Discharge

~~~

Dempsey Thompson Sharp, died (3/3/19) Active U.S. Navy 24 Oct 44

Served aboard the USS William Ward Burrors and the USS LST 819 later renamed the USS Hampshire County

Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, 3 Battle Stars for WW II, 4 Battle Stars for Korean War

Discharge Rank – Radioman 3/c – Honorable Discharge

Separation Date 10 Jul 46

Second Tour of Duty

Dempsey Thompson Sharp entered U.S. Navy 10 Aug 50

Discharge Rank – Radio Operator V6

Separation Date – 15 Oct 51 – Honorable Discharge

~~~

Charles Herbert Sharp, (died 4/26/05) Active U.S. Army 12 Dec 46

Discharge Rank – Clerk C5

Separation Date – 11 Dec 2949 – Honorable Discharge

Charles Herbert Sharp, Active U.S. Air Force 9 Jan 1950

Discharge Rank – Staff Sgt.

WW II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal w/1 oak leaf

Discharge Rank – Tech Sgt. E6 – Retirement

Separation Date – 3 Sept 68 – Honorable Discharge

(Note: WW II Victory Medal was extended to the armed forces who served on active duty December 1941 – December 1946.)

~~~

Craig Arthur Sharp entered U.S. Navy 25 Oct 51

Served aboard the USS Ross

National Defense Service Ribbon

Discharge Rank – Sonar Man – Petty Officer 2/C

Separation Date Active Duty – 21 Oct 55 – Honorable Discharge

Discharge Inactive Reserve 24 OCT 59

~~~

Donald James Sharp entered U.S. Navy 24 Jul 53

Served aboard the USS Payette County

National Defense Service Ribbon

It is noted Don often scrimmaged with the Navy Football Team.

Discharge Rank – Radioman Seaman E3

Separation Date – 9 Jul 56 – Honorable Discharge

~~~

Leslie Douglas Sharp entered U.S. Army 6 June 63

Serving with Third U.S. Army

Parachute Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Discharge Rank – SPF(T) E4

Separation Date – 27 May 66 – Honorable Discharge

The name of this bridge is Sharp Military Brothers Bridge. It is important to the family that they also include another brother.

Tommy David Sharp was born August 16, 1937. His service was spent on the farm after an injury in the coal mines resulted in his being turned down for active military service. However, Tom was the glue that kept the farm running smoothly with five younger siblings still at home and their father working at Southern States.

It is noteworthy that Tom was good at sports. He played left guard, right guard, and inside tackle and was named All State in Football in 1954 by the University Selection Committee. He was the first player in Marlinton High School history to be chosen All State.