1. Were you born in Pocahontas County?

I was born here in Marlinton. I’ve lived here my entire life.

2. What is your favorite thing about living in Pocahontas County?

I think it’s community. I love the people. We’re really fortunate to have really great people and great neighbors. You know your neighbors.

3. If you were asked to take first-time visitors on a tour of Pocahontas, where is the first place you would take them and why?

Beartown. Beartown is my favorite place to visit. When I was in fifth grade, before there was ever a boardwalk, that’s where we went on our field trip. Of course, there’s a boardwalk there now and wonderful interpretive signs. You get a great tour when you go up there – if you’re fortunate enough to run into the superintendent.

It’s such a quiet, pristine, beautiful place. I just think it’s a beautiful place to experience. It’s unique, to say the least.

4. What do you hope visitors take with them from their visit to Pocahontas County?

The desire to return. I hope people have a great experience when they’re here. I hope they meet wonderful people, unmatched hospitality, and hopefully they will return and perhaps even decide to live here.

5. If you could work anywhere else in Pocahontas County, where would it be and why?

I have no clue. I’ve worked about every place there is to work, so I don’t know. I’ve worked at Watoga, Snowshoe, the Observatory. I’ve worked in the courthouse, so that’s a tough one. I don’t know if I have an answer for that. I’m content with working at the CVB. I am indeed.

6. What is your favorite place to visit in Pocahontas County and why?

I love Beartown, but I actually enjoy going up to Snowshoe. I love that. It’s beautiful, especially in the summer. Wintertime, too. I like to go a lot of places. The kids and I go all around.

7. Which season do you enjoy most in Pocahontas County?

That’s an easy one, fall. Fall’s my favorite time of year. It really is. It’s the weather, and the beauty of the area.