Sara Jane “Janie” Wilfong, 67, of Marlinton, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, October 18, 2022, while a resident at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born January 27, 1955, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Jimmy Lee McLaughlin and Anna Mayona Astin McLaughlin.

Janie worked as a postal clerk and was a member of Campbelltown Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and painting ceramics.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Shisler, (Mike), of Marlinton; sister, Nikada Felton, (Sam), of Marlinton; brother, David Lee McLaughlin, of Marlinton; grandchildren, Lauren Hamrick, (Nick), and Waylon Shisler, (Delania).

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Campbelltown Church, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Campbelltown Church, 1001 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

The body was cremated.

