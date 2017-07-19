Sara Jeanninne Morgan, age 52, of Ronceverte, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017, of Acute Respiratory Disease at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.

Born December 8, 1964, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of Margaret White Kast and the late Roger McLaughlin.

Sara attended Greenbrier East High School and finished high school at Hampton High. She earned an associate degree in Medical Coding from New River Community and Technical College in Lewisburg.

She enjoyed bike riding, sports, especially NASCAR, and being with her family and friends.

Sara loved the Lord and is in His presence. She was devoted to helping many people in need, and would take critically ill friends into her home and care for them as long as they had life. God blessed her with a compassion and love for everyone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leroy and Madge White and Everette and Minnie McLaughlin.

She is survived by a sister, Denise Jones, and husband, Brian, and daughter, Abby, of Hampton, Virginia; two sons, Kevin White, and wife, Colette, and daughter, Autumn, of Renick, and Dwayne McLaughlin, and children, Kayla and Kevin, of Fairlea; special friend and caregiver, Kontessa Bostic; aunts and uncles, Chuck and Brenda Charnick, of Hampton, Virginia, Alice Harper, of North Carolina, Billy McLaughlin, Jeanie and Jack Nelson, of Renick, Wayne and Connie White, of Nola, and David and Sharon White, of Elkton, Virginia; and many cousins, whom she loved.

A private family service with Rev. Jeanie Nelson officiating will be held. Arrangements have not been finalized.

