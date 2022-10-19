Samuel Woodrow Kincaid passed from this life to the next in the early morning of Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Born April 11, 1950, at Orient Hill, he was a son of the late Richard Ray Kincaid and Shirley Rae Holcomb Kincaid.

Sam retired from ABB where he was a senior chemical lab technician for more than 30 years. Prior to that, he had worked several years changing tires on heavy equipment. Sam was also an Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.

He spent most of his childhood in Pumpkin Center in Auto and Alderson. He was a talented musician and artist. He loved spending time with family and friends. He liked to hunt, hike and camp, but he especially loved to go fishing. Good with his hands and very knowledgeable, Sam could fix just about anything. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his son, Richard Allen Kincaid; brother, Michael Ray Kincaid; father-and-mother-in-law, Richard and Goldie Reed; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Vickey; two sons, Samuel W. “Wally” Kincaid and Chris Kincaid (Amanda); grandson, Tyler Bender; brothers, Richard (Kim), and David (Jennifer); sister, Ruth Barb; stepmother, Evelyn Kincaid Harless (Orvil); and in-laws, John (Judy) Reed, Brenda Holliday, Rick Honaker and Robin (Tony) Ward; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service was held Friday, September 30, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with David Workman officiating. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery.

Online condolences and donations to the family can be made by visiting www.lantzfuneralhome.com