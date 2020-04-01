Sammy Wilfong

Sammy “Sam” Wilfong died peacefully at home Friday, March 20, 2020, in Front Royal, Virginia. Sam passed away at the age of 72, after a two-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was surrounded by family and members of the loving staff who had cared for him throughout his illness.

Born May 14, 1947, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Gray Enoch and Kathleen Virginia Taylor Wilfong.

In 1967, he married Bea, his college sweetheart. After marriage, Sam served in the United States Air Force. Sam was stationed in Japan where he and Bea welcomed their first son, Bryan. Upon completing his service, the family returned home to West Virginia.

Sam and Bea earned their Master’s degrees at West Virginia University and became teachers. After welcoming their second son, Ryan, the family moved to Front Royal, Virginia. Sam was an educator and principal in Manassas City Public Schools for 35 years where, over the course of his career, he impacted the lives of many students whom he mentored. He retired in 2012.

The family would like to thank the loving staff of Blue Ridge Hospice for their care.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Wilfong.

H

e is survived by his wife, Bea Ann Small Wilfong; sons Bryan Wilfong and Ryan Wilfong, and their wives, Audrey Washburn and Bailey Wilfong; a grandson Calder Wilfong; siblings, Connie McGroder of Baltimore, Maryland, and Nancy Wilfong Cook, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.

Condolences may be made at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com