Ruth Viola Wilfong Horner, age 96, of Dunmore, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins.

Funeral service will be held Friday, April 12, 2 p.m. at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. David Fuller officiating. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Nancy Rexrode, 4949 Wesley Chapel Road, Green Bank, WV 24944.

