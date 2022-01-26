Nina Ruth Waugh Pritchard Cornelius, 95, of Marlinton, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Bellaire at Devonshire Assisted Living in Scott Depot.\r\n\r\nThe family will receive friends at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton, Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nThe family requests that guests wear masks and be fully vaccinated, including booster.\r\n\r\nFull obituary in next week\u2019s edition of The Pocahontas Times.\r\n
