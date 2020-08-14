  • Obituaries

    • Russell Cassell

    August 14, 2020
    Pin0

    Russell S. Cassell, of Cass, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

    Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service is being planned. Burial will be in the Wanless Cemetery with military rites by the Pocahontas County Honor Corps.

    The Cassell Family invites you to make a memorial contribution to the PCHS Athletic Department. Donations may be mailed to Pocahontas County High School, Attn: Kristy Tritapoe, 271 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24934. Please make a note that the donation is in Russell’s memory

    Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com

    Pin0

    more recommended stories

    • Henry Schroen

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Henry J. Schroen, age 91,.
    • Jerry Taylor

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Jerry Emmett Taylor, 83, of.
    • Yvonne Borg

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Yvonne Borg peacefully departed this.
    • Jason Smith

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Jason Cordell Smith, age 44,.
    • Patricia Mallow

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Patricia “Pat” Lucille Mallow, 61,.
    • Jerry Taylor

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Jerry Emmett Taylor, 83, of.
    • Patricia Mallow

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Patricia “Pat” Lucille Mallow, 61,.
    • Brenda Shane

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Brenda Shane, of Marlinton, passed.
    • Richard Emery

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Richard G. “Dick” Emery, age.
    • James Banton

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 James F. Banton, age 89,.
    • Sherrie Bumgarner

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Sherrie Taylor Bumgarner, 61, of.
    • Almeda Rexrode

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Almeda Susan Rexrode, age 85,.
    • Marie Tuttle

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Marie Blanche Tuttle, 92, of Fairmont, formerly.
    • Brenda Shane

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Brenda Shane, of Marlinton, passed.
    • Almeda Rexrode

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Almeda Susan Rexrode, age 85,.
    • Marie Tuttle

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Marie Blanche Tuttle, 92, of.
    • Ann Jerome

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Ann Lorraine Jerome, 62, of.
    • Verle Pyles

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Verle Lee Pyles, Sr., 81,.
    • Thomas Lester

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 Thomas Keith Lester, age 69,.
    • Barbara Beale

      Facebook0Tweet0Pin0 On July 13 2020, we.