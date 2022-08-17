Mary Rose Hinkle, 78, of Marlinton, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, just four days shy of her birthday, and after a period of declining health.

Born August 18, 1943, at Cherry Grove, she was a daughter of the late Vernon and Hilda Gordon. She was a member of the 1961 graduating class of Franklin High School.

Rose was very proud of her work history. At the age of 18, she worked as a secretary for Ford Motor Company in Franklin, and later as a waitress at George’s in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She then took a job as secretary at Franklin Elementary School where she worked until the birth of her first child. After several years of being an awesome stay-at-home mom, she went back into the work force with Pocahontas Construction Company in Marlinton – once she was certain her boys could make their own breakfast before school and fend for themselves in the afternoons. For PCC, she worked on a road paving crew as a certified nuclear compaction technician, a certification that filled her with much satisfaction.

On June 23, 1962, she married the love of her life, Ralph J. Hinkle, and they shared 57 wonderful years together until his death in 2019. They had many adventures together, not the least of which was raising two boys. From riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, to camping and hunting, they were always together and always on the go. They enjoyed country, gospel and bluegrass music, and were faithful followers of Juanita Fireball and the Continental Drifters. Rose was also an active member of the Huntersville United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rodger Gordon; and sister, Judy Propst.

She is survived by two sons, Patrick Hinkle, and wife, Eliza, of Sylva, North Carolina, and Michael Hinkle, and wife, Melinda, of Mechanicsville, Virginia; six grandchildren (blessings), Tyler, John, Tori, Sallie, Janie and Derek; brother, Terry Gordon, and wife, Judy, of Circleville; and one special “rent-a-kid” – Brooke Padgett, of Mineral, Virginia.

Rose loved her extended family of many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, her church family at Huntersville United Methodist and many, many friends. She was a generous woman and will be missed very much.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at North Fork Memorial Cemetery at Riverton with Pastor Jason Felici officiating.

Memorials may be made to Huntersville United Methodist Church, 471 Burr Valley Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Kimble Funeral Homes in Marlinton and Franklin.