Ronald Lee “Ron” Hevener, age 52, of Mingo Junction, Ohio, formerly of Marlinton, died Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio.

Born February 22, 1965, at Marlinton, he was a son of Ronald Hevener, of Ohio, and Connie Blanchard Cassell, of Pennsylvania.

Ron was a restaurant worker.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Regina Kennedy, of Florida; and a brother, David Varner, of Marlinton.

Funeral service was held December 26 at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor David Merryman officiating. Interment was in Cochran Cemetery in Onoto.