Roger L. Sharp, age 72, of Buckeye, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home.

Born June 12, 1946, at Woodrow, he was a son of the late Leonard Brown and Bonnie Ilene Davis Sharp.

Roger was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. He attended Marlinton Church of God, was a truck driver and a machine operator for Barnett Builders.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Sharp.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wilfong Sharp; daughter, Melissa Lynn Belzner, and husband, Paul, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania; two sons, Roger Lee Sharp, II, of Salem, Virginia, and Gary Michael Sharp, and wife, Carmen, of Buckeye; five grandchildren, Amy Langione, Jordan Belzner, Garret Sharp, Rebecca Sharp and Richard Smith; three great-grandchildren, Kailee Langione, Kamden Langione and Ammara Smith; and three sisters, Mabel Price, of Marlinton, Wanda Hamilton, and husband Ralph, of Huntersville, and Charlotte Ratliff, of Buckeye.

Memorial service with Military Honors will be held Thursday, March 7, 5 p.m. at Marlinton Church of God with Pastor Fred Goldizen officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com