Too fast to live, too young to die

Robert (Bobby) Rucker Minghini was born in Snowshoe June 24, 1986. He moved to South Lake Tahoe, California in 2004 to attend college and pursue his dream to become a professional snowboarder.

Family and friends are invited to Bobby’s viewing Friday, October 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McFarlane Mortuary in South Lake Tahoe and his celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bobby Minghini Foundation at US Bank. The foundation will provide funding for young snowboarders chasing their dreams in a sport that is not always affordable.

A memorial service will be held at Snowshoe at a later date.