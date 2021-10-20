[caption id="attachment_83676" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/Kelsey.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="532" class="size-full wp-image-83676" \/> Kelsey Beverage has gone down the Colorado River in the Grand Caynon twice, with her most recent trip being this past April. Photo courtesy of Kelsey Beverage[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nClover Lick native Kelsey Beverage has always been an adventure seeker. She began her career at Snowshoe Mountain Resort at a front desk during her college years, but it wasn\u2019t long before she was taking new skiers down the mountain as a ski instructor.\r\n\r\nWhen the winter season ends, Beverage trades her skis for oars. She goes to her other job as a river guide with ACE Adventure at the New River Gorge. She takes rafters \u2013 from beginners to pros \u2013 down the New and Gauley rivers.\r\n\r\nThe adventures don\u2019t stop there. When Beverage goes on vacation, she doesn\u2019t sit back and relax. Her most recent adventure was her second trip down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.\r\n\r\nBecause it is a National Park, there are restrictions on how many visitors are allowed in the Grand Canyon, as well as how many can traverse the river each year.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s a lottery system, so almost a year out, you apply for this lottery ticket to get it,\u201d Beverage said. \u201cThere\u2019s different ones you can do. You can pick the time of year. You can pick the size of the permit you want. Ours has been sixteen people both times.\u201d\r\n\r\nIf your ticket is pulled, your group creates an extensive plan and files it with the park services.\r\n\r\nBeverage and her group \u2013\u00a0which included her sister, Kaitlin \u2013\u00a0went through an outfitter called Moenkopi, which rented the boats and provided a meal plan and house to stay in before and after the trip.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou give them one fee and that covers the license to be in the park, that covers the rescue fee \u2013\u00a0you get a free helicopter ride to the rim if you need it \u2013\u00a0and it includes this giant, twenty person house. It\u2019s called the River House. You stay there the night before and the night after you get off the river.\u201d\r\n\r\nBeverage\u2019s trip this past spring took 21 days in which the 16 person group traveled 282 miles down the Colorado River. The boats are packed with supplies \u2013 including kitchen and bathroom fixtures \u2013\u00a0and enough food for the entire trip.\r\n\r\nThe only way out once the boats are launched is to complete the 21 days or, in an emergency, call for a helicopter for evacuation. The groups are given satellite phones just\u00a0in case there is such an emergency.\r\n\r\nBecause the group is on its own during this time \u2013\u00a0no one with the Grand Canyon travels along \u2013\u00a0the group gets a book that provides a detailed guide for the entire journey.\r\n\r\n\u201cEvery five miles you turn the page and it gives a visual, topo drawing of the river on one side and then on the other side, it gives the description of the river,\u201d Beverage said. \u201cIt just talks you through it. It\u2019s up to you to read and run it while you\u2019re rafting.\u201d\r\n\r\nAlthough she is used to the rivers of West Virginia, Beverage said they\u2019re nothing like those in the west, especially the Colorado.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have low volume rivers,\u201d she said. \u201cThe Colorado \u2013\u00a0that river is massive. I had no idea how big water could really be. I didn\u2019t know how hard it would be just to get the boat to the flat water. It would get to the point where you would get out of a rapid and you\u2019d take your hands off the oar to rest a second and the boat would be grabbed by an eddy \u2013 a wide spot in\u00a0\u00a0the river \u2013 and get pulled over the side of the river.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt took my sister and I both \u2013 and all of our effort \u2013 to get the boat rowed back out because it\u2019s such a hard thing to get a two thousand pound boat back across the current line,\u201d she continued. \u201cIt\u2019s just exhausting. I could not take my hands off the oars ever to keep the boat going in a straight line.\u201d\r\n\r\nDuring the 21-day adventure, there were days the group was not on the river. With a well-planned journey, there were days the group was able to relax at a campsite and enjoy the sights and sounds of the park.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you plan it right and you space the mileage right, you\u2019re not on the river every day,\u201d Beverage said. \u201cWe had a couple layover days where we\u2019d pick a site that we liked and we\u2019d stay there for two nights instead of one night.\r\n\r\n\u201cEvery night you move \u2013 it\u2019s a zero waste, leave nothing behind, pack in, pack out kind of thing, so you literally take everything out with you,\u201d she continued. \u201cYou\u2019ve got to set up the bathroom, the kitchen, the sinks to wash your hands. It\u2019s quite the setup. We got to where we could do it really quick. We hit base and got set up in an hour, but still, you had to do that every time.\u201d\r\n\r\nUnpacking and repacking the boats every time became an arduous task, but the group stayed positive during the chore time, knowing it would be worth it in the end.\r\n\r\nDuring the downtime, Beverage said she played her banjo and the group did other activities such as fishing.\r\n\r\nOne aspect of the trip that stuck with Beverage was the ever changing sights. Around every turn, there is a new rock outcrop or flora and fauna to see \u2013 and even some mountain goats.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt is so pretty,\u201d she said. \u201cEvery day, you\u2019re like, \u2018what\u2019s going to entertain me for this many days,\u2019 but every single day, you see how the rock structure changes. The rapids are different. The camps just get prettier and you get sad because you know you\u2019re going to leave the rose quartz section, but then you have no idea how pretty the basalt rocks are going to be.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s impressive,\u201d she continued. \u201cI had no idea how it could change over that many days. We saw a ton of mountain goats or mountain sheep \u2013 we weren\u2019t really sure which they were.\u201d\r\n\r\nOn her first trip down the Colorado, Beverage said the Little Colorado was brown and made the water look like chocolate milk during the stretch where it meets the main river. But during her second trip, it was clear.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis time, we got to the Little Colorado, and it was beautiful, turquoise, Caribbean water,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nThere are well-known spots that the group stopped at, including Phantom Ranch, a lodge that offers visitors tours and mule rides.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s pretty cute,\u201d Beverage said. \u201cYou can mail a postcard and the cards are stamped saying they are packed out by mules. That\u2019s eighty miles in, and there\u2019s still two hundred miles to go after that. It\u2019s the last time you get to check in with civilization.\u201d\r\n\r\nWith her second trip through the Grand Canyon behind her, Beverage said she wouldn\u2019t turn down a chance to go again, but not any time soon.\r\n\r\n\u201cOh, yeah, I think I\u2019ll definitely do it again, but it will be a while,\u201d she said. \u201cI love it. I think it\u2019s awesome and being on this side it \u2013\u00a0it\u2019s easy to think how fun and how beautiful it was \u2013 but when you\u2019re in it and you\u2019re five days from the end of the river \u2013 you\u2019re done.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s awesome, though,\u201d she said. \u201cIt teaches you about a lot of stuff. I really had no idea how hard it would be. In the good sense of hard, but still, you\u2019ve got to dig deep to get through it.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhen it comes time to share stories about a trip of that magnitude, Beverage said people usually make it a short and sweet story.\r\n\r\n\u201cBefore I went to the Grand Canyon, I knew tons of people that went, but I didn\u2019t really know any solid stories about the happenings and the workings until I was out there, and I figured out why,\u201d she said. \u201cBecause when you come back, it\u2019s so exhausting, you don\u2019t want to talk about it. It was a grand trip. It was a great trip. It was a beautiful trip.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s usually how they preface their Grand Canyon trip,\u201d she continued. \u201cIt was awesome. It was great; can\u2019t wait to do it again. Because there\u2019s so many things that happen, and you don\u2019t want to say all the bad things because then it makes it look bad.\u201d\r\n\r\nLuckily, Beverage was in the sharing mood.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s such a long trip, but life-changingly great,\u201d she said.\r\n
