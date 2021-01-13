Richard Hiner

Richard B. “Dick” Hiner, 94, of Durbin, passed from this life Saturday, January 9, 2021, at home, under the care of Mountain Hospice.

Born Monday, November 1, 1926, in Durbin, he was a son of the late Stephen Hamilton Hiner and Annie Vaughn Morris Hiner.

On September 30, 1961, he married the former Patricia Ann Hoover, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage in 2020.

Dick graduated from Green Bank High School with the class of 1944 and served with the United States Army in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He retired from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank after 28 years. He was an Adjutant of the American Legion Post #117, Durbin, a member of the Durbin United Methodist Church, a past member of the Pocahontas County Honor Corps, a 50-year member of Riverside Lodge #124 Cass, a member of Beverly Chapter #23, R.A.M., and had just received his 50-year pin from the Loyal Moose Lodge.

Dick was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Dr. Ben Hiner, Stephen H. Hiner, John M. Hiner and Preston Hiner; and six sisters, Virginia Maule, Helen Bassett, Dolly Hertig, Mary Rives Kegley, Monna Martin and Lois Scarbro.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish Dick’s memory are his daughter, Michelle V. Hiner; brother-in-law, Robert Martin; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Dick’s request for cremation was honored and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Dick’s memory to Durbin United Methodist Church, c/o Susie Murphy, 11038 Potomac Highland Highway, Arbovale, WV 24915, or Mountain Hospice, 1002 S. Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26250.

