Richard Keith Beverage, born December 30, 1931, in Marlinton, was raised on his family’s farm, Sunrise Farm, in Clover Lick. Richard passed away Thursday, October 2, 2025, at Mon General Hospital.

He was the eldest son of the late Earl and Ena Beverage.

Richard was a proud farmer and spent his life on Sunrise Farm raising animals, tending crops and making maple syrup. He served in the United States Air Force and retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways in Pocahontas County. When he was not farming, he enjoyed playing fiddle and mandolin in his band, square dancing with his wife, Jane, fishing for native trout, hunting and doing woodworking projects. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barb Dilley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jane McCarty Beverage; sister, JoAnn Beverage Gardner; son, Danny Beverage, and wife, Cheryl; son-in-law, Jim Dilley; grandchildren, Rebecca Marsh, and husband, Chad, Kelsey Beverage, Cole Beverage, and wife, Whitney, Abby Bender, and husband, Levi, and Katelynn Beverage; and beloved great grandchildren, Makenna, Charley, Harper, Bael and Kai.

In lieu of funeral arrangements, he will be buried in his family cemetery.