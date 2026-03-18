Rev. Dr. Robert Shelton Jackson, 83, of Charleston, peacefully passed Thursday, June 19, 2025, at home.

He was a Retired Veteran of 22 years in the United States Air Force and was highly decorated with many honors. He served three tours in Vietnam.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Alma Jones; father, Clarence J. Jackson; brothers, Clarence Edward Jackson and Vernie Jackson; sisters, Agnes Jackson, Lois Ann Durette and Louise Tyson; and special “fur friend” China the Dog.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years and caregiver, Linda Jackson; daughter, Christina Hill (Joseph), of Wheeling; son, Matthew Jackson (Kim), of Pulaski, Virginia; dearly loved granddaughter, Majesty Hill, of Charleston; sisters, Marsha Booker (Glenn) and Gloria Meadows (Bully), of Charleston, and Ruthie Clark, of Kentucky; devoted friend and brother, Mr. Deotis Brown; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

He will be sadly missed. Before he left to meet his Heavenly Master, he said, “I made it.”

Funeral service was held Thursday, June 26, 2025, at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, in Charles-ton with Rev. Linda Duncan and Rev. James Mosley officiating. He was laid to rest at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.