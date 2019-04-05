Ralph J. Hinkle, age 76, of Marlinton, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m. at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton with Sam Felton and Chris Bartley officiating. Family will receive friends 5 p.m. until time of service.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin. Interment will follow in the North Fork Memorial Cemetery in Riverton.

Memorials may be made to the Huntersville United Methodist Church, 471 Burr Valley Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.

