Ralph Boggs

Ralph Eugene “Gene” Boggs, age 83, of Droop, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born December 3, 1936, at Jacox, he was a son of the late Gilbert and Lemma Hill Boggs.

Gene was a retired farm hand from Denmar State Hospital and a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Boggs; and brothers, Kenneth S., Paul J. and Jewell Edsel Boggs.

He is survived by his sister, Juanita Caine; brothers, Glen Boggs, of Richlands, Virginia, Ross Jackson Boggs, Thomas Boggs and Ernest Wayne Boggs, all of Hillsboro.

Graveside service was held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery at Jacox with Pastor Pete Scott officiating.

Arrangements were handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.