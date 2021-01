Quincy Clayton McMillion, age 86, of Buckeye, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where the family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Denver Tiller officiating.

Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery at Renick with military rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.