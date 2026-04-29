A group of workers at the Spice Run Lumber Company Mill in 1922. Spice Run is located 0.5 mile north of the Greenbrier County line, on the Greenbrier River 14.5 miles southwest of Marlinton. The Spice Run Lumber Co. was incorporated by James Flynn, of Charleston, W.Va., and a large band mill was built in 1913. The operation ended about 1926.

Front row, left to right: – McCloud, – McCloud, John Dale, Billy Ball, Jim Small, Dick Dickson, – Ralston, Everett Fox, W. B. Wells, Jim Dunn, Earl Holley, Acie Combs, Newt Clarkson. Back row, left to right: Wilbur Wiseman, – Ayers, Bob Phares, Charles Neathawk, Alfred Ray (Rhea), O. H. Phares, Newman May, Miner High, Elben Pyles, Gerney Ball, J. A. Wells, ? , ? , Lester Neathawk, Carlisle Holley. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, Courtesy of W. B. Wells; ID: PHS000938)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.