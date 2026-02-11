A winter portrait of Elmer Davis Burner (1874-1952) who lived on Burner Hill in Cass, West Virginia. He was the son of George and Sarah Warwick Burner and the grandson of Abraham Burner, the Pioneer. He married Mary Louise Gillispie and later lived in Jacksonville, Florida. (Preserving Pocahontas Archives, Courtesy of Rebecca Sheets O’Brien, ID: PHP001314)

