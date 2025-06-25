Clive Alderman passes through Hillsboro, West Virginia, with his team of horses while delivering goods from Seebert to Lobelia for G. H. Dean. The photograph is taken beside of Howard Clark’s Photo Studio. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, Photo Courtesy of Norman Alderman; ID: PHS001655)

Preserving Pocahontas will have an exhibit in the Sydenstricker Cabin at the Pearl Buck Birthplace during the Little Levels Heritage Fair June 27 and 28. World War II Enlistee Photographs and Military Uniforms will be on display. The photo exhibit “My Mother’s House – A Dream Shared” will be on display at The Stulting House in memory of Pearl S. Buck and Marie Leist.

“Out of the Storm” and “Cal Price and The Pocahontas Times” DVDs are available at The Pocahontas Times Office.

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at pocahontaspreservation.org/omeka or preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.