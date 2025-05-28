OBITUARY from The Pocahontas Times:

Private First-Class Andy E. Hefner, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Hefner, of Mill Point, West Virginia, was born August 21, 1918 and died June 9, 1944. He is survived by his mother; one sister, Mrs. W. A Yauger, of Kingwood; four brothers, Glen, Henry and Fred, of Marlinton and Robert, of International Falls, Minnesota. His father preceded him in death one month and fifteen days. Andy enlisted in the Infantry of the United States Army in March 1942. Later he was transferred to the 82nd Air-borne Division, 325 Glider Infantry as a machine gunner. On the first day of the Normandy invasion his outfit was dropped about fifteen miles behind the German lines. Three days later, June 9th, about 9 o’clock in the morning, he was killed. At the time of his death, his buddy, Don Taylor, of Terra Alta, whose life Andy had once saved, was with him. The family is glad that Andy could save his buddy’s life so that he could return to his home and live in peace and happiness with his wife and little daughter.

PFC Andrew Edgar Hefner is buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton, West Virginia. “Gone, but not forgotten.” (Preserving Pocahontas Archives; ID: PHP007588)

