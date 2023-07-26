Working out of the Courthouse in Huntersville, William Curry served as the Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County from July 13, 1858 until August 17, 1865. He also served as the County Clerk from 1858 until 1878 and was appointed Salt Agent in January 1863. There is no doubt that William Curry is best known for his efforts to preserve the county’s records during the Civil War. (Preserving Pocahontas Archives. ID: PHP001181)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at http://pocahontaspreservation.org/omeka/ Visit our website at PreservingPocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.