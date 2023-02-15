Main Street Business Section in Durbin, W.Va. Bruce Eugene “Gene” Lawton owned and operated the Amoco Gas Station in the photo and was mechanic in the garage. He married Geraldine Kisner on December 27, 1941, and they lived upstairs over the station. She was the second child of Lloyd Kisner, Sr. and his wife, Edna, who owned L. E. Kisner General Merchandise in the neighboring town of Frank. To the left of the gas station is The Durbin Mercantile Company and the three-story building to its left is the Hotel Wilmoth. The truck parked below the Amoco sign belongs to the Pocahontas Lime Co. of Durbin. (The Kisner Collection, Courtesy of the Kisner Family; ID: PHP004755)

