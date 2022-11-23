Camp Seneca (S 51), built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, was located in Seneca State Forest between Huntersville and Dunmore near the present forest headquarters. The camp was established in June 1933 and closed in June of 1938. This aerial view shows the barracks on the left, administration buildings and the water tank in the center, and the road leading off the main highway. The Superintendent was R. W Griffith. The project was under the supervision of the W. Va. Conservation Commission and the U. S. Forest Service. Between the years 1934 to 1937 picnic areas, eight cabins, and the dam that formed Seneca Lake were completed. The recreation facilities opened to the public in 1937 and by 1938 Seneca was reported to have the largest game population of any similar area in the state. (Photo courtesy of Harold Brooks, Nina Corbett Brooks Collection, ID: PHP007351)

For those who are keeping track: Another WWII enlistee has been identified in last week’s photograph, “Called to Serve – November 1944”. Front row, 5th from left – Robert “Bob” McNeill.

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.