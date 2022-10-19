Inside of a printed leaflet, Pocahontas County High Schools Basketball Schedules for 1950-1951. Green Bank High School Golden Eagles, Hillsboro High School Red Devils, and Marlinton High School Copperheads. The outside of the leaflet (not shown) gives the rules changes and displays an ad for Marlinton Coca Cola Bottling Company, Marlinton, W.Va. (Courtesy of Susie Smith, ID: PHD000047)

