Switchboard operator Blanche Sharp at the Telephone Utilities of West Virginia office in Marlinton, W.Va. prior to the switch over to a rotary dial phone system in 1961. The telephone office, located on the corner of Third Avenue and Ninth Street was built in 1948. The Pocahontas Telephone Company was sold to Telephone Utilities of West Virginia in 1959 due to expanded demand for phone service created by the location of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory at Green Bank. The countywide dial system went into operation at 6:00 a.m. on June 19, 1961. (Courtesy of Jean McKenney, ID: PHP000720)

