Mr. and Mrs. Calvin W. Price with their daughters in or around 1955. Standing, left to right: Jane Price Sharp, Ann Price Hubard. Seated, left to right: Florence Price McNeel, Mabel Milligan Price, Calvin W. Price, Betsy Price Green. The Price’s third child, Calvin Thomas, died in 1919 at the age of eight. Cal Price became the sole owner of The Pocahontas Times in 1905 and was Editor until his death on June 14, 1957.

(Pocahontas Co. Historical Society Collection; ID: PHS004678)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.