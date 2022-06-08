This postcard from the 1960s features the “Spacious and Modern Dining Hall” at Camp Minnehaha. The summer camp for boys was located on Rt. 39 in Minnehaha Springs, W.Va. It is operated in the same location today for girls and boys as Camp Twin Creeks. (Courtesy of Mary Dawson; ID: PHP002937)

