These Pocahontas County men were called into military service shortly after the end of World War II. This photograph was taken on their reporting day, March 25, 1946, at the Pocahontas County Courthouse. The photographer was Harvey Bright working for the Gay Studio. Two people in the photo are identified.

Ira Friel is at the top in the black jacket. Bill Bob Meadows is third from the right on the front row. Please contact Preserving Pocahontas if you can ID others in the picture. (Photo Courtesy of Ellen Doyle. World War II Collection,, ID: PHP001478)

