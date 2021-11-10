[caption id="attachment_83981" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Pres.-Poca-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="981" class="size-full wp-image-83981" \/> Corporal Oliver M. Sprouse - 1944[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWorld War II portrait of Corporal Oliver M. Sprouse of Frost, W.Va. Sprouse was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne serving in England, France, Czechoslovakia, Belgium, Holland and St. John\u2019s, Newfoundland. He was captured by the Germans in 1940 and rescued. Cpl. Sprouse returned to his family in Pocahontas County at the end of the war in 1945 after five years of service. Oliver McKinley Sprouse died May 25, 2005 at the age of 94. He is buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton, W.Va. (Oliver and Lucille Sprouse Collection, Courtesy of Karen Sprouse Walton, ID: PHP004251)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
Leave a Reply