Members and friends of the Cochran family pose on the steps of the Cochran family home on 10th Avenue in Marlinton. Originally designed to be two-stories, there were enough materials to add a third story. Built by Cass Constable and Pocahontas County Sheriff Lincoln Cochran, the large home also housed overflow from the county jail. Emma Grace McNeil Cochran, Lincoln’s second wife, cooked for the prisoners. This property is currently known as Hillside Apartments. Pictured, in front: John William Cochran; middle row, l- r: Beulah Cochran, Alice Cochran (Laube), Remus William Cochran; back row, l – r: unknown, unknown, Elizabeth Cochran (Blake), Emma Grace McNeil Cochran. A sign, L. S. Cochran, U. S. Commissioner, can be seen to the right. John William Cochran, the little boy in the photo, will celebrate his 90th birthday this year. He grew up, served in the U. S. Air Corps and worked for Walgreen’s for 47 years. (Courtesy of Laura Cochran Stevens, ID: PHP001982)

Preserving Pocahontas thanks the following donors for their contributions:

Amy Henry-Morgan “In honor and loving memory of Thomas K. Herold.”

Richard Daugherty “In honor of my twin sisters, Sarah Forest Daugherty and Nancy Ruth Daugherty on their 60th birthday, March 15, 2021, in special memory of Nancy McNeel Currence, our maternal grandmother.”

