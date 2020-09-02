Preserving Pocahontas

Students in front of the Beaverdam School located on Beaverdam Run at the head of Williams River near Woodrow. The school opened in the late 1880s and closed by 1920. Front row, l – r: J. Lester, Dan Carpenter, Jess Moore, Robert Moore, Ethel Moore, Lucy Rogers, Aufie Lester, Lester girl, Lucille Sheets, Marvin Sheets, Robert Sheets, Hamp Carpenter. Second row, l – r: Frank Carpenter, Price Moore, Joe Sheets, Ted Moore. In the doorway: Lucy Gandee Sheets, teacher; Lula Rodgers and Tori Lester. (Courtesy of John Sheets, Jr.; ID: PHP000856)

