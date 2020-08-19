Preserving Pocahontas

Workers are erecting the Historical Marker “Birthplace of Pearl S. Buck” on US Rt 219 in Hillsboro, W.Va. The marker reads: “Pearl Sydenstricker Buck, author of 85 books, one of them ‘The Good Earth,’ for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Literature (1932) was born here at the Stulting Place, June 26, 1892. In 1938, she achieved further distinction when she became the first American woman to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature, based on her six books on China. She died March 6, 1973 and was buried in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.” The marker was placed in 1974 by the West Virginia Department of Archives and History.

(Courtesy of the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Collection)

