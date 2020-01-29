Members of the Smith Family, of Edray, are pictured here playing music in 1897. Mr. Jake Smith is on the left with the fiddle and his daughter is seated at the organ. The young man on the guitar is not identified. Pocahontas Co. Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS000331

