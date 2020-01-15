An unknown group of men, women and children in front of an unidentified schoolhouse in the Mace area of Pocahontas County. Courtesy of Ellen Doyle, ID: PHP000438

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.

Inco-Check