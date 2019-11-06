These Pocahontas County men were called into service during the Second World War. This photograph was taken by the Cal Gay Studio on their reporting day, October 3, 1942, at the Pocahontas County Court House. The following are identified:

Front row, third from right: Roy Corbett.

Front row, far right on the end: Richard Skaggs.

Back row, fifth from the left: William H. “Bill” Buzzard.

Top of steps on the far right: Carrie Darnell.

Behind Mrs. Darnell to the left: Mrs. W. H. (Lillian) Buzzard. .

Please contact Preserving Pocahontas if you can ID others in the picture.

(Photo Courtesy of David Buzzard, ID: PHP000854)

