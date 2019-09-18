The Roberts Family with teams of horses logging at Big Elbow on Williams River. The photo was taken in 1924-1925 and shows two women, one in the front and one at left in the back. Courtesy of the Greenbrier Historical Society, Gwen Clingman Collection. ID: PHP003940

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.