Members of the Hillsboro Farm Women’s Club in a photo taken in 1960. These are the names as listed in the scrapbook though they may not be in the correct order. Back Row: Nell Lewis, Louise McNeel, Rachel McNeel, Elma McNeel, Zela McCarty, Mamie Beard, Lena Feagans, Margaret LaRue. Front Row: Cleatrice McLaughlin, Myrhl Burns, Helen Pyles. Extension Homemakers Scrapbook Collection ID: PHP003251

