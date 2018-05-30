Private First Class Henry M. Vaughan, U. S. Army, 132nd Infantry Regiment, Americal Division, was Killed in Action in the South Pacific on April 2, 1945. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Milton D. Vaughan, of Hillsboro, and was a graduate of Hillsboro High School.

PFC Vaughan’s wife, living in Maryland, received a letter dated July 25, 1945 from the Infantry Chaplain stating the following:

“Your husband was killed in action on April 2nd during the most crucial battle of this entire campaign. He was killed by gunshot wounds which entered the left shoulder and penetrated the chest. Death came instantly and there was no suffering. What greater tribute can we pay your loved one than to say that he gave his life with honor unblemished by weakness or compromise? He was given a dangerous mission and he carried it out completely even unto death, thereby contributing to the saving of the lives of others. His final action was in line with his whole record as a soldier. He was admired and respected by the other men in the company and looked up to as a dependable and able leader. He will not be forgotten by us.”

PFC Henry M. Vaughan is buried at Manila American Cemetery located at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Plot L, Row 13, Grave 35. He received a Christian burial with military rights and his grave is surmounted with an appropriate white cross, bearing his name. Courtesy of Mary Vaughan , ID: PHP003187

