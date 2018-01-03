Freezing temperatures drew me to this photograph of men harvesting ice on Knapps Creek in 1892 near Marlinton. By the end of the 1800s, and into the 1930s, many American households stored their perishable food in an insulated “icebox” that was usually made of wood and lined with tin or zinc. A large block of ice was stored inside to keep these early refrigerators chilly. Pocahontas Co. Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS003611

